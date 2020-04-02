Ghost Recon Breakpoint Free Trial and Friend Pass Now Available

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was recently updated with a brand new Splinter Cell themed mission called Deep State, with the 'Ghost Experience' immersive mode and with Vulkan support for a performance boost on PC.

In order to entice new players to try the game, Ubisoft announced a trial program as well as a friend pass. Check out all the details below.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Vulkan Update Performance Check

FRIEND PASS

We are pleased to announce that the Friend Pass is now available in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. If you’ve purchased any edition of the game, the Friend Pass allows you to invite up to three friends at a time who don’t own the game to join your session and play co-op with you for free. You can invite as many friends as you want, but no more than three at a time.

The Friend Pass is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, and PC until June 16th, 2020. Your friends will have to play on the same platform as you and will need to have the trial version of the game installed with the owner of the game connected.

TRIAL

If you do not own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the trial will give you access to the entire game for six hours of playtime. The trial timer pauses when the Friend Pass is used, and once you reach the time limit, your progression saves and you can keep playing through the Friend Pass or by purchasing the game. Players who played during the free weekend for six or more hours can download the trial but must be invited through the Friend Pass to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Players who spent less than six hours with the game will be able to enjoy the remaining playtime in the trial version.

To install the trial version, go to the store (Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Ubisoft Store, or Epic Games Store) on your chosen platform and download the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint trial. The Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint trial is free and will always be available.