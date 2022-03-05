MSI Launches MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC: Cloud & Mobile Gaming Focused With AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs & FSR Support, Up To 4K 120 Hz

MSI has launched a new gaming desktop specifically for the mobile and cloud gaming markets, the MAG Trident S 5M. Where standard desktop PCs are usually devoted to a specific gaming space, the MAG Trident S 5M PC allows gamers to experience gaming from the comforts of their living room.

MSI MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC reimagines the Gaming Experience & brings it into your living room

With just one joystick, gamers can begin to control many varying mobile games after installing MSI's Android emulator (MSI APP Player) and accessing their free 30-day free XBOX GAMD PASS ULTIMATE through MSI's Game Stadium software. From there, users can effortlessly access cloud games and much more.

MSI's exclusive APP Player entitles users to emulate the Android operating system within Windows OS. This allows gamers to enjoy mobile games on their televisions and more prominent displays with increased performance. The Multi-Instance Manager function built into the software will enable one to open various games in separate windows. Particular games can also access the "joystick mode," permitting players to use the identical joystick to play their mobile games. In Valve STEAM OS, you can access games through the built-in "Big Screen Mode." The exact mode allows users to use the joystick instantly on different game titles flawlessly for users who want to use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The MSI MAG Trident S 5M is furnished with an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 5700G APU in its 2.6-liter body, supporting FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, doubling the number of frames in games (2.4 times the amount). The motherboard is also supplied with two SSD PCIe Gen 3 slots and a 2.5" hard drive slot, letting players store more of their favorite games and files. Gamers can upgrade components through the uniquely designed motherboard quick slot. By removing just one screw, anyone can upgrade the motherboard with ease.





To optimize the network connectivity, MSI introduced LAN Manager software to improve the network performance for mobile, cloud, and PC games, allowing all to run efficiently and effectively. The MSI MAG Trident S 5M supplies three video outputs (HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and VGA output) to support gamers by allowing users to enjoy different content simultaneously. A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C in the front provides 15W output, allowing players to shorten their time to charge external devices. On the side of the MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC is a physical shortcut G Key, which users can use to set up a shortcut for frequently used software.

The first wave of MAG Trident S 5M will be available for sale on February 25, 2022. The 30-day free trial of XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE will vary per region. Contact your local MSI dealers for more information.