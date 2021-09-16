Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for PS5/PS4 Adds NG+ Merchant Silk Acquire Option Alongside Various Fixes and Adjustments

Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here’s what it does.

The new 2.1 patch is available for download now, and according to the developer, this new update packs various fixes and adjustments. In addition, the update addresses a bug with the Samurai Armor loadouts, removes a Legends requirements from the Common Courtesy trophy, and allows players to acquire Silk from the NG+ merchant.

Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming also confirmed that the team is currently working on a fix for the swipe gestures on PlayStation 5 when using Remote Play – currently, the PS5 version of the game registers swipes and movement on the touchpad as a click, thereby entering focused mode.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available globally now across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The expanded edition of 2020’s hit title was released last month.