Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for PS5/PS4 Adds NG+ Merchant Silk Acquire Option Alongside Various Fixes and Adjustments
Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here’s what it does.
The new 2.1 patch is available for download now, and according to the developer, this new update packs various fixes and adjustments. In addition, the update addresses a bug with the Samurai Armor loadouts, removes a Legends requirements from the Common Courtesy trophy, and allows players to acquire Silk from the NG+ merchant.
Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming also confirmed that the team is currently working on a fix for the swipe gestures on PlayStation 5 when using Remote Play – currently, the PS5 version of the game registers swipes and movement on the touchpad as a click, thereby entering focused mode.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available globally now across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The expanded edition of 2020’s hit title was released last month.
Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4.
Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.
Director's Cut Edition features all additional content released to date, as well as brand new content:
- Full game.
- Iki Island expansion: New story, mini-games, enemy types and more.
- Legends online co-op mode.
- Digital mini art book.
- One Technique Point.
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor.
- Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle.
- Director’s commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it.
