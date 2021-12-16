Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.014 (2.14) Packs Fixes for Bugs and Item Adjustments for Legends Multiplayer Mode

Sony and Sucker Punch have released a new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut update, which includes bug fixes and item adjustments for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

The new patch updates the game version to 2.014 on PlayStation 5. On PlayStation 4, the patch updates the game to version 2.14. The update includes various fixes and adjustments for the game’s multiplayer legends mode, including fixes for issues affecting Mists of Yagata, Hunter abilities, waypoints in Story missions, and more. Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by the developer.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.014 for PS5 (2.14 on PS4) Release Notes Patch 2.14 contains the following changes: Fixed a bug preventing Mists of Yagata from healing teammates correctly.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Hunter’s Explosive Arrow or Staggering Arrow ability from triggering correctly.

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused a stunlock if a player was attacked while holding a Bomb Pack.

Added descriptions for weekly Nightmare modifiers.

Kenji's Shared Brew and Healing Gourds with Resolve gains can now be used even while at full health.

Fixed a bug preventing waypoints from appearing above the last remaining enemies in Legends Story missions.

Fixed a bug causing Intimidating Counter to not deal the correct amount of damage.

Fixed a bug preventing players from un-muting themselves.

Increase stagger damage done by Wind Stance against spear enemies.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available globally now for PS5 and PS4.