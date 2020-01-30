Amazfit GTS on Discount: Features Fine Build Quality, Crisp AMOLED Display, 12 Sports Modes, More

If you're looking to get your hands on a new smartwatch, we have the perfect option that will fit your every need. In addition, the smartwatch will enhance your smartphone's functionality, allowing you to do more. That's right, we're referring to the amazing Amazfit GTS watch, which has gathered a lot of attraction. It boasts all the necessary features and more, like health and fitness-related additions.

Amazfit GTS Available at $134.99 - Features All the Essentials and a Pretty Neat Design

Before we head over to the specifications and dimensions, take note that the Amazfit GTS is available on discount for a very limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit GTS features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 341. This means that its sharp enough to stream through the interface. It features a square display, much like the Apple Watch. The build is strong and durable so you don't have to worry about it.

As for what it offers, the Amazfit GTS features 12 Sports Modes, it is 5ATM water-resistant, 14 days long battery life, more than 100 downloadable watch faces, more. It also comes with a built-in sleep monitor so you can keep a track of your sleep.

Overall, the Amazfit GTS is a pretty nice package for anyone who is not willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch with the same feature-list. It is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $134.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Again, we would like to point that the Amazfit GTR is only available at this price for a limited time. So be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration date.

How do you take the Amazfit GTS? Do you think it is far better off than it is priced?