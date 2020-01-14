Get These Smartwatches on Discount for a Limited Time – Includes Lenovo E1, Lenovo HX03W, More

If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch or get a new one that boasts all the essential features, then you have come to the right place. We have the best smartwatches on discounts including the Lenovo E1, Huawei Honor Band 5, and more. If you're looking to get one for yourself, let's dive in to see some more details on the product.

Smartwatches on Discount Offers Lenovo E1, Lenovo HX03W, More at an Insane Discount

Before we head over to the list, take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time. This means that the discount will revert back to its original model soon. So hurry up and order your share as soon as you can.

Lenovo HX03W

Brand: Lenovo

Screen: OLED

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.2

Screen resolution: 128 x 64

Built-in chip type: Nordic 52832

Screen size: 0.96 inch

Operating mode: Touch Key

IP rating: IP68

RAM: 64K

ROM: 512K

Waterproof: Yes

Check out the smartwatch details above. Apart from that, the design is pretty sleek. In addition, it's also durable and can withstand minor shocks. If you're interested, the Lenovo HX03W is available at a 31 percent off, priced at $16.99 as part of our list of smartwatches on discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo E1

Main Features

Smarter HR Sleep Algorithm: Half-wave Fourier transform algorithm better to monitor heart rate and sleep and analyze your health status.

Wear-resistant Dial: Adopt 7H hardness 2.5D glass mirror treatment technology which can effectively prevent the screen from scratches.

DIY 3D UI: The wallpaper and the positions of clock and date can be set by yourself.

7 Sports Modes: Walking / Running / Cycling / Skipping / Badminton / Basketball / Football.

Long Battery Life: Built-in 180mAh battery, 10 days battery life , 25 days standby time.

The Lenovo E1 has a square display and features a 1.33-inch panel with a strong glass. It boasts 10 days of battery life, which is one of the major reasons to get it. The Lenovo E1 is available at a 40 percent off, priced at $29.99. It is one of the best smartwatches on discount on our list, so be sure to check it out. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the perfect option if you're looking for a smart band. The Mi Band 4 boasts a color display and includes all the necessary health-related features. It's light and just gets the job done. It is available at a 40 percent off, priced at $26.60. Head over to this link to get it.

Huawei Honor Band 5

If you're a fan of the Huawei Honor Band series, this might be the best option for you. Moreover, it is the Basketball version so you get specific features that record data in real-time like the height of the jump, number of jumps and more. It is available at a 9 percent off, priced at $29.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of smartwatches and smart bands on discount. If you're looking to get one, be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can before the offer expires. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer.

That's all for now, folks. Which model are you looking to get? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.