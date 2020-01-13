Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer Down to Just $63.99 – Get it Right Now!

There are products that just make sense as they ease the pain of maneuvering larger accessories. The Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer does just that. Gone are the days when you had to go through all the hassle for a few prints. Xiaomi's Pocket Photo Printer is a pretty neat accessory that you can just travel with and print out photos on the go. If you're interested in trying the pocket printer, scroll down to see more details on it and how you can order one for yourself.

Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer Available at a Massive Discount - Limited Time Offer

Before we head over to the product details, know that the price drop on the Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer is only available for a limited time. This means that the discount is only available for a limited time and will revert back to its original model. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Get the Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer at $63.99

The Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer is a neat little accessory that connects with your smartphone. On the go, you're just a few taps away to print a hard copy of your favorite photos and documents as well if need be. As for the design, the small Photo Printer is the size of your hand, it feeds on special paper on which the photos will be printed. In addition, the design is sleek and not too hard to control either. It's a must-have if you're looking to make a hard copy of your photos. Here's what you need to know:

Print Performance

Thermal printing technology (ZINK)

313 x 400dpi print resolution

Printing paper size 2 x 3 inch (50mm x 76mm)

Print speed for about 45 seconds / page

Tray Capacity Up to 10

Supported file formats JPEG, PNG

AR Photo support

Bluetooth multiplayer connect up to 3 people

Specialty supplies: Printer Paper

Specifications a 20 3 inches paper

Specifications two 50 three inches paper

The system supports Android 4.1 or iOS 9.0 and above

Intelligent Access Mi APP

Support equipment smart phones, smart tablet

5.0 Bluetooth wireless connection

Interface:Type Micro-USB

The Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer is a pretty great accessory to own and does add more to your memories. You can collect them, make a collage and we have to be honest that it does look good.

The Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer is available at a 55 percent discount, priced at $63.99. Head over to this link to get it. Also, get extra photo printing paper here.

That's all for now, folks. Be sure to get it as soon as you get a chance, ahead of the expiration date. What are your thoughts on the product? Let us know in the comments.