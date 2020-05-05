This 13.3-Inch Portable Touch Monitor With Minimal Bezels is Available at $179 for a Limited Time

Due to the global health crises, we're all working from home and if you feel you're going down on productivity, then you must own a secondary display. Luckily, we have the Weichensi Portable Touch Monitor on a discount that you can avail right now. It boasts amazing colors, a nearly bezel-less design, and much more. Let's dive in to see some more details on the product and how you can get the discount.

Get The Weichensi Portable Touch Monitor With Thin Bezels, Amazing Display on Discount

Before we head over to the product specification, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. What this means is that the price drop is available for a limited time only. If you fail to order it ahead of the expiration date, the price will revert back to its original model. So act fast and get it as soon as you can.

The design of the Weichensi Portable Touch Monitor is pretty neat as the minimal bezels are least distracting. Since it is a portable monitor, you can take it out as well and connect it to almost anything via its universal port. For instance, you can hook it up to a laptop, a PC, and even gaming consoles. It is basically a must-have these days. Check out the portable touch monitor's main features below.

Main Features:

●1080P + HDR + 72% color gamut

Exquisite picture quality can show more real and accurate gorgeous colors, adapt to more scenes

●Ultra-thin body

The new design of CNC integrated molding aluminum alloy case, improve the compressive strength

●Support ten-point touch

Support 10-point touch control, precise touch control

●60Hz high refresh rate

60Hz refresh rate, speed is one step faster, performance is more outstanding, game competition has more advantages, let you seize the opportunity in the game world, win over the enemy

●One-line extended split screen, work and entertainment

to meet various needs, with different scenarios, leisure, work, free interaction

●Type-C direct line mobile phone, notebook, switch equipment

Support Type-C one-line connection mobile phone notebook switch, XBOX, PS4

If you're up for it, the Weichensi Portable Touch Monitor is available at a discounted price of $179.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Again, be sure to avail of the discount as soon as you can ahead of the expiration. Also, check out our discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite available at $99.99.