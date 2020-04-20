Get the Truly Wireless Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S With Voice Control, Noise Reduction, More on Discount

If you're looking for truly wireless earbuds with high-end sound quality, voice controls and more then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the new Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S on discount, which you can get right now for less. It boasts a bunch of pretty neat features that you would only get in more expensive earbuds. If you're interested, check out the features below.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S Available at Just $67.99 - Order Yours Now!

While the discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S is great and all, it is available for a very limited time. This means that the price drop will return to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can if you wish to take advantage of the limited-time discount. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S.

Starting off with the design, the AirDots Pro 2S features a compact design that resembles Apple's AirPods Pro. These are pretty comfortable and available in White. Above all, the AirDots Pro 2S boasts voice controls, so you can just speak the commands without any physical interaction. There are a series of touch control options as well like double-tapping the earphones to answer or reject a call.

In addition, noise reduction will minimize any external noise so you can get an immersive listening experience whether its watching movies, listening to music or more. Moreover, with a dedicated app, you can enhance your controls further with customized commands. This is one of the major features that enhance your control and overall experience.

If you're up for it, the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S are available at a 30 percent off, priced at $67.99. Simply use the code: E48435685FA27001. Head over to this link to get it.

The discount is only available for a limited time, so be sure to order your share as soon as you can.

