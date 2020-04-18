Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 and Mi Notebook Air Down to an Extremely Low Price for a Limited Time

We're all stuck at home these days due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, you shouldn't compromise on productivity and if you're looking for a high-end laptop to carry your work forward then look no further. Today, we have the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Air on our list that not only looks good but also packs ample power for anything that you might want to do.

Get the Latest Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 and Mi Notebook Air for $859.99 and $799.99

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Air on discount are now available at a pretty sweet price of $859.99 and $799.99. Take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time and will revert back to its original model. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

Starting off with the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019's design, it packs an all-metal build that is cold to the touch. It features an amazing 15.6-inch display with minimal bezels which contributes to enhanced media consumption experience. The trackpad is large and the keys are great with adequate travel. It's all-around a pretty great machine and it features the power to bolster.

As for internals, the latest Mi Notebook Pro 2019 on discount features an Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 9 percent off, which drops the price down to just $859.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

If you're looking for something along the lines of portability, then the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is the one to get. It's light and features a comparatively smaller form-factor. It also features an all-metal build and a screen size of 13.3-inches. The panel is great with brightness levels that's more than enough for everyday use.

In terms of what's powering the device is an Intel Core-i5 processor conjoined with 8GB and 256GB of SSD storage. If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is available at a 20 percent off, priced at $799.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it folks. Again, be sure to avail the discount ahead of the expiration. Also, check out the discount on these wireless noise-canceling headphones under $60.