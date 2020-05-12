POCO F2 Pro is finally official. For those who do not know, the POCO F1 originally launched back in 2018, it was one of the most affordable smartphones available in the market. It packed the flagship Snapdragon 845 with all the modern-day specs. However, the biggest selling point of the device was the price. The device was priced around $300 whereas the rest of the devices were easily for $700 and above.

After 2 years of hiatus, the company is back with the POCO F2 Pro, and it is a rather interesting device.

POCO F2 Pro Brings Flagship Level Specs in a Comparatively Affordable Price Tag

The company has carried on the legacy of keeping the device affordable. The POCO F2 Pro is not going to cost you a lot of money. The device comes in two variants. 6/128GB that is for 499 euros and the 8/256GB variant costs 599 euros. The device is now available to buy on Gearbest and Aliexspress. However, the company will be launching the device on more channels including Amazon as well as offline stores.

But what about the rest of the phone? Let's have a look.

Design and Display of the POCO F2 Pro

The design on the POCO F2 Pro follows what most of the flagships are doing. You get the phone with front and back made out of Gorilla Glass 5. Which is a nice departure from mostly plastic construction of the original POCO F1. You are not getting any ingress protection, so that is important to know.

The device is available in 4 colours in; Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Grey. For those interested, the device also comes with a pop-up front camera. Yes, it has made its return.

The screen is where many would feel that POCO has cut corners. For starters, the device comes with a 6.67" AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. However, it does a higher sampling rate of 180Hz for better responsiveness. The screen also brings an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone does come with some relics from the past like the 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an IR blaster.

Camera

The cameras have become the main attraction for almost all the devices available in the market. The case with POCO F2 Pro is the same. The device comes with a quad-camera array. Carrying a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 123-degree, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro lens.

As far as the front camera is concerned, you have a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that also supports slow-motion selfies, for those who are looking to have a bit of fun.

Specifications

For those wondering, the device comes with flagship-level specifications. You have the Snapdragon 865 paired with either 6/128GB configuration or an 8/256GB configuration based on your preference. You also have other options like 30W fast charge, UFS 3.1 storage, 5G support, LiquidCool Technology 2.0, and WiFi 6 certification. Powering the device is a 4,700 mAh battery. There is no support for the microSD card slot, so that is what you should keep in mind. The device will be running Android 10 with POCO Launcher.