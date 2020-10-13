Get the iPhone 12 Event ‘Hi, Speed’ Live Updates from Here

Apple is about to kick off its iPhone 12 event and you can grab your casual bit of updates right here.

Apple Kicks Off iPhone 12 Event, Grab All the Latest Updates in Text Right Here

Before you read any further, it's worth noting that Apple will be live streaming the event which you can check out here. But if you prefer 'reading' about the event with bad puns thrown in for good measure (I hope) then just keep on hitting the refresh button and you can read about it all.

Apple Event Gets A Unique Like Animation on Twitter

Don't worry we still have 25 minutes to go before the event begins.

10 more minutes to go.

The event live stream just went live!

Rumors say that there won't be AirPods Studio nor any AirTags. But if you are here for the iPhone only, then you won't be disappointed, hopefully.

Video rolling. Building up hype.

It's interesting how these pre-recorded events are considered 'live.'

And there's Tim Cook at Apple Park.

A quick recap of last month's event - iPad Air 4, iPad 8, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE.

Tim Cook is jumping straight into the announcement. Most likely HomePod Mini first.

Yup, it's the new HomePod Mini.

The leaked image was right.

Packs the 'intelligence of Siri.' Cant' stop laughing at this alone.

Features 'Amazing sound, world-class intelligent assistant, controls smart home, privacy at the forefront.'

Apple is making it sound way too good. Sorry.

New S5 chip with 'computational audio.'

Adjusts audio no matter where it is.

Delivers 'unheard of' audio quality. Given how good the original HomePod is, this better be good in some way.

Can be used as a stereo pair.

Features the new U1 chip for handing off audio. This sounds big. Sorry, once again.

This is basically a bigger HomePod but smaller. That's it.

Apple must demonstrate a LIFX bulb with HomePod Mini and watch it fail.

New Intercom feature lets you send messages from one HomePod to another. This is handy. Super handy!

Available in White and Space Gray.

HomePod Mini is just $99. Available November 6, shipping week of November 16.

HomePod mini Announced With S5 and Ultra wide-band Chip, Advanced Acoustics, And Siri Improvements

Next up - iPhone.

5G is coming to iPhone.

'New level of performance coming to iPhone.'

Apple is really making a big deal about 5G.

Verizon's CEO is on stage.

iPhone will access Verizon's ultra-wide band 5G network for extremely fast network speeds.

The amount of airtime Apple is giving 5G, 120Hz feels like a dream now. Let it slide, people.

The iPhone 12 is now official we new colors, 5G and more. This looks super slick.

The iPhone 12 features a brand new blue finish.

iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, 16% lighter compared to iPhone 11.

Features Super Retina XDR display. OLED.

Twice as many pixels compared to iPhone 11. Double peak brightness - 1200 nits. Supports Dolby Vision and HLG.

More durable display called Ceramic Shield.

Is this the end of screen protectors?

Apple says the new shield has 4x better drop performance. This is crazy.

'Most 5G bands of any smartphone.'

Smart Data Mode - iPhone switches to LTE when 5G is not needed. Switches to 5G when iPhone needs data.

3.5Gbps speeds. But obviously, it depends on conditions.

iPhone 12 supports mmWave 5G in the United States.

New iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic. Same from the iPad Air 4.

Apple is just showing off at this point.

Apple says the A13 Bionic is already the fastest chip in a smartphone. Ouch.

A14 features the fastest GPU in any smartphone.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to iPhone!

Powerful cameras that works with A14 Bionic.

New wide camera sensor - f1.6. Brighter than before.

Ultra-wide sensor is still there.

iPhone 12 features 'Smart HDR III'.

Night Mode now works on all cameras! Including the ultra-wide and the front-facing camera.

Night-mode time-lapse is now a thing, guys.

[Please press the refresh button for more updates as they arrive]