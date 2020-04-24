Get Amazing Discount on the Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce GTX 1660

If you're spending quarantine time playing a lot of games, then it's time you crank it up a notch. To do that, there's no better way to beef up your graphics. You can do that by taking advantage of our limited-time discount on the Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce GTX 1660. The graphic cards are available at a massive price drop thanks to the coupon code and if you're up for it, scroll down to see how you can avail the offer.

The first thing you have to do is to take note of the limited availability of the discount. This means that if you don't act fast, the price drop will revert back to its original model. So be wise and order your share of the Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce GTX 1660 as soon as you can. Now, let's dive in to see what you can expect from the graphic cards.

Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Parameters:

Interface type: PCI-E 3.0

Core brand: NVIDIA

Core frequency: 1860MHz

Stream processing unit: 2176

Memory bit width: 256-bit

Memory frequency: 14000MHz

Memory type: GDDR6

Memory capacity: 8G

DP interface: 2

Type-C interface: 1

HDMI interface: 2

HDCP: support

Power interface: 8pin + 6pin

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Recommended power supply: 550W or more

OpenGL: OpenGL 4.6

Check out the parameters of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super above and get it if you see it for your requirements. It is available at a limited time discount of 13 percent, which makes the price come down to just $699.99. Use the code: GBCNM2060 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus GeForce GTX 1660

Parameters:

Graphics core: chip manufacturer NVIDIA

Graphics chip: GeForce GTX 1660

Display chip series: NVIDIA GTX 16 series

Production process: 12 nm

Core code: TU116

Core frequency: Overclocking mode-GPU dynamic speed-up frequency: 1845MHz, GPU basic frequency: 1560MHz

Game mode (default)-GPU dynamic speed-up frequency: 1815MHz, GPU base frequency: 1530MHz

CUDA core: 1408

Memory frequency: 8002MHz

Memory type: GDDR5

Memory capacity: 6GB

Memory bit width: 192bit

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Interface type: PCI Express 3.0 16X

I / O interface: 1 x HDMI interface, 1 x DVI interface, 1 x Display Port

Power interface: 8-pin

Graphics card type: mainstream

Cooling method: double fan cooling

3D API: DirectX 12.1, OpenGL 4.5

Support HDCP: Yes

Other features: VR Ready level graphics card, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology

Other than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, you can also get the GeForce GTX 1660 which is a pretty great option too if you're not looking for a comparatively cheaper option. It is available at a 14 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $304.99. Use the code: GBCNM1660 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Be sure to get the Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce GTX 1660 as soon as you can ahead of the discount's expiration.