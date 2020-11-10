Genshin Impact Will Run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5

Genshin Impact is going to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 thanks to a new compatibility update.

In a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, miHoYo Brand Manager Jason Chuang confirmed that this compatibility update, which is releasing alongside the 1.1 update, will make the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. The game will also support all of the features found in the PlayStation 4 release.

With the release of PS5 just on the horizon, our team has been working to ensure that Genshin Impact will be fully backwards compatible with the new console. A compatibility update will be available at the release of Version 1.1, featuring 60 FPS gameplay and all the other great features currently supported in the PS4 version.

The Genshin Impact 1.1 update, which releases today on all formats, introduces four new playable characters, the Unreconciled Stars seasonal event, a new Reputation system, and more.

The upcoming update brings a series of brand-new quests to the game, including the grand finale to the Liyue chapter of the main storyline. A total of four new playable characters will also be added to the game, including two 5-star characters, "Childe" and Zhongli. "Childe" is a Hydro archer with the ability to switch between melee and ranged combat modes, while Zhongli is a Geo polearm user who deals immense area of effect damage, possesses strong defensive abilities, and has the power to petrify his enemies. Two new 4-star characters, Xinyan and Diona, offer opportunities for players to further diversify their party of four for more effective elemental combos and combat strategies.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. The game will release at a later time on Nintendo Switch.