Genshin Impact To Have Improved Graphics on PS5, Update Adds A New Quest and Characters

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced details of the game’s first big update following its full launch in September. The update will add a new main story quest, which will bring Chapter 2 to a more satisfying conclusion, and add four new characters – two 5-star and two 4-stars. MiHoYo has also revealed that Genshin Impact will feature “improved graphics” and faster load times when played on PS5 via backward compatibility. I guess we’ll just have to wait to see what those improved graphics might entail. You can check out a trailer for Genshin Impact 1.1, below.

Genshin Impact Review – Gacha Highjacked

Here’s a bit more detail about the upcoming update:

The upcoming update brings a series of brand-new quests to the game, including the grand finale to the Liyue chapter of the main storyline. A total of four new playable characters will also be added to the game, including two 5-star characters, "Childe" and Zhongli. "Childe" is a Hydro archer with the ability to switch between melee and ranged combat modes, while Zhongli is a Geo polearm user who deals immense area of effect damage, possesses strong defensive abilities, and has the power to petrify his enemies. Two new 4-star characters, Xinyan and Diona, offer opportunities for players to further diversify their party of four for more effective elemental combos and combat strategies. Meanwhile, Version 1.1 will also feature Genshin Impact's first seasonal event, Unreconciled Stars, which calls on all players to fight back against a sudden and terrible catastrophe facing Teyvat. During the two-week event, players can accomplish a series of new quests, take part in a range of new co-op challenges, and earn rich rewards including the 4-star character Fischl. A brand new per-city "Reputation" system will also be introduced in this version of Genshin Impact, allowing the Traveler to gradually build up their reputation as they delve into each region and unlock bountiful rewards and brand-new, region-exclusive items and customizations. New tools, such as a portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones, will be particularly useful for exploring, surviving, and battling across the vast lands of Teyvat.

Haven’t been keeping up with Genshin Impact? I found the game to be remarkable in many ways, but ultimately held back by its potentially exploitative “gacha” loot box system in my full review…

Genshin Impact is a remarkable game in many respects, boasting vibrant visuals, a rich, sprawling world, deep systems, and finely-tuned action. Unfortunately, the game’s free-to-play gacha business model often undermines its own sense of adventure and excitement. Genshin Impact is a good -- potentially great -- game locked in a loot box it can’t quite escape.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, and mobile devices. A Switch version is also in the works. The 1.1 update drops on November 11.