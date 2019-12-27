DS4Windows 2.0 Update Introduces Several Improvements

DS4Windows, the popular app that allows easy pairing of Dual Shock controllers on PC, recently received a brand new update.

The new 2.0 update introduces some major changes which improve the experience considerably. The interface has been improved and the macro editor expanded, just to mention the biggest improvements.

The full DS4Windows 2.0 update notes can be found below.

Re-wrote GUI classes to use Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) instead of Windows Forms

More utilization of data binding in application. More use of custom events for ControlService

Added application file logger

Refactored macro editor

Changed Run as Task routine. Old routine will be replaced, if it exists, upon the first run of version 2.0.0

New translation system is in place. Currently, only English and Japanese language packs are available. Looking for volunteers to provide updated translations for other language packs

Re-written auto profile routine

Snappier program and mapper routine

Many other changes

DS4Windows 2.0 can be downloaded from its release page.

DS4Windows has been for a long time the only way to reliable use Dual Shock controllers on PC. The app is still the best solution for games that do not have native DS4 support.

