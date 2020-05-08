GELID Unveils The Black Diamond PC Case

GELID Solutions has launched the Black Diamond PC case, and this ATX PC case features front and top radiator support, tempered glass panels, and support for up to six 120 mm / 140 mm fans. This case has some fantastic features which high-end systems require such as more airflow as well as extended support for the GPU, PSU, and CPU cooler clearance.

The Black Diamond PC case has been designed with gamers in mind, and this is shown in the ability to fit high-end components. This case also features support for extensive air-cooling, AIO coolers, or even full-fledged water-cooling support. This case also features two separate tempered glass panels, one located on the front of the PC case as well as a tempered glass side panel.

The glass front panel showcases the RGB case fans that can be mounted to the front of the case. The tempered glass side panel shows off not only the RGB fans but also the internal components of the high-performance gaming PC.

This case features a large amount of compatibility for high-end PC components. This PC case features support for Mini-ITX, mATX and ATX motherboards, and this case also features support for larger CPU coolers with a height of up to 165 mm. The installed Graphics card can have a length of up to 330 mm, and the installed Power supply can feature a max length of up to 210 mm.

This PC case features support for up to six 120 mm or 140 mm case fans, three fans mounted to the front of the case, two fans can be mounted to the top of the case, and the rear of the case features support for a single 120 mm fans. This case fan features Direct Front Vents which allows the front of the case to pull in air through the sides of the front panel. The BLACK DIAMOND is available now and has an MSRP of USD 92.99 or Euro 85.99.