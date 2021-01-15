GELID Announces the Glint ARGB M.2 SSD Cooler

The Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler is perfect for nearly any NVMe SSD featuring a size of 22 x 80; the Glint ARGB SSD cooler can effectively cool and maintain SSD temperature even during heavy workloads. Keeping the SSD cool allows for the maximum performance possible, enabling the fastest possible transfer speeds supplied by the installed NVMe SSDs. This cooler comes with a 2-year warranty and is compliant with both RoHS and WEEE while being available on the GELID website at a price of $15.99.

GELID has announced the Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler, which is perfect for nearly any M.2 2280 SSD

GELID has introduced the Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler, and this cooler features large RGB lights on the top panel of the cooler. This SSD cooler is designed to not only make your PC look fantastic while cooling NVMe SSD. The SSD lighting uses five ultra-bright LEDs and offers support for ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, or ASRock motherboards. Users can also create and sync the lighting effects using various RGB software or program the LEDs using an external ARGB controller. The Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler can allow nearly any SSD to run at its most efficient speeds.

ASUS Announced the ASUS Fanless Chromebox

Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd, stated, "GLINT makes your SSD cool, fast, and shiny. It delivers exceptional cooling, helps boost performance to maximum, increases SSD lifespan, and all with vivid RGB lighting integrated onboard."

The Glint ARGB M.2 SSD features a slim aluminum heatsink and specifically created thermal pads to improve cooling and stops the SSD from overheating during max workloads. This cooler is secured by the bottom cover and four mounting screws allowing for better heat dissipation. This cooler features compatibility for any M.2 2280 SSD, allowing for many different NVMe SSDs. This SSD cooler's thermal pad improves the cooling for the memory ICs and the other electronic components.

This SSD cooler is currently available on the GELID website store at a price of $15.99, and this cooler also features a 2-year limited warranty. This significantly low price point makes this a perfect accessory for any PC gamers that want the highest amount of RGB lighting possible in their PC.