ASUS Announces the TUF Gaming GT301 PC Case

ASUS has announced the TUF Gaming GT301 PC case. This case is designed as a compact battle station, which is perfect for gamers who often go to LAN parties. This combat-ready system offers some fantastic features for which will make you stand out at the next LAN party that you attend.

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 Is One Fantastic Looking Case & Here Are Some of Its Features:

Stylish Design The TUF Gaming GT301 PC case has a perforated honeycomb front panel to aid airflow and features a tempered-glass side panel to showcase your PC components in this compact case. The front panel also features a nylon strap zig-zags through these holes on the front panel; this gives this case a unique design when compared to other PC cases.

















Efficient Cooling Air Cooling Support This case has four 120 mm ARGB fan pre-installed, three fans pre-installed in the front, and one pre-installed in the back. To have this case offer efficient cooling, This case provides support for up to six 120 mm fans, with three fans located in the front as an intake, two fans on the top, and a single fan located in the back to act as an exhaust. If your system uses 140 mm fans, then two fans can be installed in the front of this case. Radiator Support This case can offer support for up to a single 360 mm radiator in the front and a single 120 mm radiator in the rear of the case.

RGB Lighting The pre-installed fans are RGB-enabled fans which are enabled to work with Aura-supported motherboards. These fans are exclusive ASUS Aura Sync lighting technology. The TUF Gaming GT301 provides ambient lighting that can be synchronized with Aura Sync-enabled components.



Connectivity and Components Clearance Storage Compatability This case offers support for up to four 2.5" SSDS, two 3.5" HDDs, allowing for a large amount of storage for this compact PC case. Front IO Ports This case offers support for two US 3.2 Gen1 ports, one Headphone / Microphone 3.5 mm port. The front panel also features two buttons, one LED lighting control button and one Reset button. Components Clearance This case offers support for a maximum GPU length of 320 mm and a CPU Cooler height of 160 mm.

Pricing Unforsantly, ASUS didn't reveal any pricing.

