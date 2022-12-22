GeForce NOW Shows its Top Games to Play During the Holidays

Christmas is right around the corner, and Nvidia has another GeForce NOW update ready for subscribers. Every week, the service adds new titles for players to stream to any supported device, allowing you to play games at PC quality virtually anywhere without needing a powerful desktop.

This time around, it’s more of a features update than a library update. Specifically, NVIDIA rounded up some of the games that they recommend to users NVIDIA wound up collecting data on games players would recommend, and if you want to know what the most popular games in the service are according to the GFN community, you can check them out below:

Battlefield 2042

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Dying Light 2

Destiny 2

Genshin Impact

The Witcher 3: Next-Gen Update

Mass Effect

Sifu

Rocket League

These are the recommendations that players made, a lot of these games even come with added features such as touch controls for mobile devices. Of course, you can also squeeze the potential out of these games through GeForce NOW's RTX 3080 program.

As for new content coming this week, it’s a very short list, though. Monopoly Plus players can look forward to added support for the Monopoly Madness DLC. As for completely new titles coming to GeForce NOW, only Dinkum will be added. Over the past few weeks, games like the aforementioned Marvel’s Midnight Suns were added to GeForce NOW.

EA users also got it good last week; Origin members can migrate their saves over to GeForce NOW and access their data from there. The first supported title is Battlefield 2042.

That’ll wrap up this week’s GeForce NOW update, but we’ll continue to update as more changes are made to the service, including deals, membership benefits, and more. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.