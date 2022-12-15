GeForce NOW Brings Marvel’s Midnight Suns and 5 New Games This Week

It's time to bring the holiday cheer with GeForce NOW's latest update, tis' the season, after all. This week, the service will add six new titles for the holidays, including Marvel's Midnight Suns. This will add to the over 1,400 games that are currently available in the service for streaming, some of which come with enhanced controls for mobile devices.

So, as is tradition, let's reveal the six games that will join the service this week:

Master of Magic (New Release on Steam)

Roller Champions (New Release on Steam)

Wavetale (New Release on Steam)

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander (Steam)

Floodland (Steam)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Epic Games Store)

You'll be able to light up these games like Christmas trees with RTX ON, thanks to the RTX 3080 membership, while also being able to get extended play sessions and dedicated servers which allow players to get into their favorite games from any place faster. You can also take your gaming on the go with enhanced mobile controls for games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

NVIDIA has also announced something for EA players this week. Members who play the Origin version of Electronic arts games will now have their titles, content, cloud saves, and friends lists transferred to the EA app and made available to stream from GeForce NOW. The first game that will see this new system in place is going to be Battlefield 2042.

Additionally, the Epic Games Store will give out free games each week for the holidays, so if you want to have more than just 100 free-to-play titles in your GeForce NOW library, you can pop into Epic's Free Games page. NVIDIA has stated that many of the titles featured in the Epic Games giveaway will be added to the service.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.