GeForce NOW Gets NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Support and 21 New Games
GeForce NOW, the cloud streaming service launched by NVIDIA earlier this year after years of beta, has been just updated to include support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2.0.
The first game to use it on GeForce NOW is Control, which already had real time ray tracing effects enabled. Deliver Us The Moon and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will get the same treatment soon, according to NVIDIA.
Today, our Founders can also explore the secrets of The Oldest House with support for DLSS 2.0. Through the power of AI and RTX GPUs, DLSS 2.0 enables the next generation of performance and visuals in games. It’s our new and improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, sharp images for games.
That technology is now available on GeForce NOW, allowing us to increase graphics quality settings while maintaining smooth, stutter-free frame rates. While Control is the first game on GeForce NOW to support DLSS 2.0, additional games, including MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Deliver Us The Moon, will gain support in the future.
GeForce NOW was also updated to support 21 new games this week, including the newly released Moving Out and Snowrunner.
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Uplay
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Earth 2160
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Medieval Engineers
- Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire - Uplay
- Moving Out
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Saints Row 2
- Sanctum 2
- SnowRunner (Epic Games Store)
- SpellForce - Platinum Edition
- Steel Division: Normandy 44
- Streets of Rage 4
- The Council - Episode 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII
- Trainz: A New Era
- YLands
These are still mostly indie or double-A games, though. Many triple-A publishers have opted to remove themselves from GeForce NOW, including Activision Blizzard, 2K Games, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters, Klei. Electronic Arts never had its games on GeForce NOW to begin with, while Epic Games and Ubisoft have confirmed their unwavering support.
