GeForce NOW Gets NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Support and 21 New Games

GeForce NOW, the cloud streaming service launched by NVIDIA earlier this year after years of beta, has been just updated to include support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2.0.

The first game to use it on GeForce NOW is Control, which already had real time ray tracing effects enabled. Deliver Us The Moon and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will get the same treatment soon, according to NVIDIA.

GeForce NOW Loses Games From Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros, Codemasters and Klei

Today, our Founders can also explore the secrets of The Oldest House with support for DLSS 2.0. Through the power of AI and RTX GPUs, DLSS 2.0 enables the next generation of performance and visuals in games. It’s our new and improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, sharp images for games. That technology is now available on GeForce NOW, allowing us to increase graphics quality settings while maintaining smooth, stutter-free frame rates. While Control is the first game on GeForce NOW to support DLSS 2.0, additional games, including MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Deliver Us The Moon, will gain support in the future.

GeForce NOW was also updated to support 21 new games this week, including the newly released Moving Out and Snowrunner.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Uplay

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Drug Dealer Simulator

Earth 2160

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Medieval Engineers

Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire - Uplay

Moving Out

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Saints Row 2

Sanctum 2

SnowRunner (Epic Games Store)

SpellForce - Platinum Edition

Steel Division: Normandy 44

Streets of Rage 4

The Council - Episode 1

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII

Trainz: A New Era

YLands

These are still mostly indie or double-A games, though. Many triple-A publishers have opted to remove themselves from GeForce NOW, including Activision Blizzard, 2K Games, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters, Klei. Electronic Arts never had its games on GeForce NOW to begin with, while Epic Games and Ubisoft have confirmed their unwavering support.