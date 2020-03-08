2K Games Is the Latest Publisher to Remove Its Lineup from GeForce NOW, While Epic Games Vows Support

2K Games is the latest publisher to remove its full lineup of games from GeForce NOW, the cloud streaming service launched by NVIDIA last month after a couple of years of beta.

As usual, NVIDIA provided the news via the GeForce NOW forums. The community rep also said talks are currently ongoing with 2K Games to try and get them back on board.

Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time. It’s the most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services, with zero tax on game revenue. Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service!

GeForce NOW didn't just lose titles of 2K Games, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and Hinterland, though. NVIDIA also added five new titles recently: Dead or Alive 6, Nioh Complete Edition, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Deadliest Catch: The Game, and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. More are supposedly coming soon and we'll make sure to let you know once there are any changes in the GeForce NOW library.