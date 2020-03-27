One of last year’s most visually and technically-impressive games is now available to anybody with a decent internet connection, as Control has joined the GeForce Now lineup. Those playing Control via GeForce Now will see the benefits of full RTX support, including ray tracing, although resolution will max out at 1080p (a limitation of all games played on GeForce Now). In addition to Control, Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire, and The Guild 3 have also been added to GeForce Now.

For those unfamiliar, GeForce Now is NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, which differentiates itself from Stadia and other competitors by letting players stream many of the games they’ve already purchased on storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store. GeForce Now has been experiencing some growing pains lately, as publishers like Activision Blizzard and 2K Games pulled their games after the service left beta, although other publishers like Epic and Ubisoft have pledged support.

Control March Update Now Live; Brings NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Support on PC, Gameplay Tweaks and More

As for Control, the game recently got a new DLC expansion, The Foundation, and support for DLSS 2.0 (here’s a full analysis of that). Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo found the game to be an worthwhile experience in his 2019 review…

Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece.

Control is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You can sign up for GeForce Now for only $5 a month (or for free if you’re fine with one-hour play session limits).