GeForce NOW Delivers Physical Gift Cards for the Holidays Alongside 10 New Games

Ule Lopez
Nov 10, 2022, 09:00 AM EST
GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s premier cloud gaming service, allowing players to access the ever-changing library of titles on virtually any supported device. This time around, the service will add games and has a brand new deal for subscribers. Let’s break it down.

Through digital gift cards, NVIDIA GeForce NOW has been easy to get friends into the service, and this year, for a limited time, you’ll be able to find physical gift cards inside special GeForce NOW holiday gift boxes. These gift cards can be redeemed for either the RTX 3080 tier or Priority tier membership.

Aside from that special deal, more titles have been added to the service, which are as follows:

  • The Unliving (New release on Steam)
  • A LIttle to the Left (New release on Steam)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Free on Epic Games from Nov. 10-17)
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Free on Epic Games from Nov. 10-17)
  • Yum Yum Cookstar (New release on Steam, Nov. 11)
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (Steam)
  • Heads Will Roll: Downfall (Steam)
  • Hidden Through Time (Steam)
  • The Legend of Tianding (Steam)
  • Railgrade (Epic Games)
GeForce NOW

As of now, NVIDIA has a deal where members can upgrade their membership to a six-month Priority membership at a 40% discount. GeForce NOW, in specific, is the only way Mac users will be able to play certain games, like the wildly popular Genshin Impact (as an actual Mac version of that game does not exist as of current).

And like that, we’ve finished another GeForce NOW update. Multiple sales are currently ongoing, so take advantage of them. Not to mention, Black Friday is two weeks away, so, more sales and deals will probably come for the service or the games available within the service. We’ll be sure to update if more sales and deals come up.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

