GeForce NOW Brings an Exclusive Reward for Genshin Impact Players + 9 New Games

Nine new games have been added to GeForce NOW as part of this week's GFN Thursday. In addition, this week's update also brought a new reward for Genshin Impact players in celebration of the new Version 3.1 update. Let's break the news down because there's quite a bit to cover this week.

Let's start with this week's additions. The games that are going to be part of GeForce NOW this week are as follows:

Dome Keeper (New release on Steam)

Terra Invicta (New release on Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (New release on Steam)

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 29)

Ground Branch (Steam)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)

Weable (Steam)

Now that we have the games out of the way, we can talk about the cool new reward that awaits Genshin Impact players. Version 3.1 is a new update that arrives within the game's second anniversary. This update introduces the massive desert area, new characters, events, gifts, and more. To celebrate this new update, GeForce NOW will give a gift to players.

Members who’ve opted into GeForce NOW’s Rewards program will receive an email for a Genshin Impact starter kit which includes 30,000 Mora so you can purchase various items, three Mystic Enhancement Ores to enhance weapons, and three Hero's Wit to increase the level of your characters. The kit will be available in the game once players reach Adventure Rank 10.

Suppose you haven't opted in for members' rewards. In that case, all you have to do is log in to GeForce NOW through your NVIDIA account and then update your rewards settings by checking the box in the dialogue window that allows you to receive special offers and in-game goodies. The Genshin Impact rewards will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to do it asap.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud.