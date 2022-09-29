Menu
Company

GeForce NOW Brings an Exclusive Reward for Genshin Impact Players + 9 New Games

Ule Lopez
Sep 29, 2022, 09:00 AM EDT

Nine new games have been added to GeForce NOW as part of this week's GFN Thursday. In addition, this week's update also brought a new reward for Genshin Impact players in celebration of the new Version 3.1 update. Let's break the news down because there's quite a bit to cover this week.

Let's start with this week's additions. The games that are going to be part of GeForce NOW this week are as follows:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Logitech G Cloud is a New Streaming Deck-Like, Supports Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, More
  • Dome Keeper (New release on Steam)
  • Terra Invicta (New release on Steam)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (New release on Steam)
  • Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 29)
  • Ground Branch (Steam)
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)
  • River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)
  • Weable (Steam)
GeForce NOW Genshin Impact

Now that we have the games out of the way, we can talk about the cool new reward that awaits Genshin Impact players. Version 3.1 is a new update that arrives within the game's second anniversary. This update introduces the massive desert area, new characters, events, gifts, and more. To celebrate this new update, GeForce NOW will give a gift to players.

Members who’ve opted into GeForce NOW’s Rewards program will receive an email for a Genshin Impact starter kit which includes 30,000 Mora so you can purchase various items, three Mystic Enhancement Ores to enhance weapons, and three Hero's Wit to increase the level of your characters. The kit will be available in the game once players reach Adventure Rank 10.

Suppose you haven't opted in for members' rewards. In that case, all you have to do is log in to GeForce NOW through your NVIDIA account and then update your rewards settings by checking the box in the dialogue window that allows you to receive special offers and in-game goodies. The Genshin Impact rewards will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to do it asap.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order