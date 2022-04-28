GeForce NOW Adds 14 Games; Apple M1 Processor Native Support; and GFN Membership Gift Cards

The upcoming GeForce NOW 2.0.40 update will allow M1-based MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Minis to natively support the app. In addition, membership gift cards can be redeemed for an RTX 3080 membership, a membership reward for Guild Wars 2 Heroic Edition, and 14 new titles joining the lauded service that allows players to play their favorite games from anywhere this week.

Possibly the most high-profile title to be added this week is Amazon’s own Lost Ark. Lost Ark is a new MMORPG released last year with an average critical score of 81% on Metacritic and allows players to explore the vast world of Arkesia and forge their own adventure, with PvE and PvP content available for all players. GeForce NOW, with this newest update, allows players to maintain a stream quality of up to 1600p on MacBooks and 1440p on iMacs.

GeForce NOW, as is tradition, has 13 other titles being added as well. Several of these titles are also relatively newer releases:

Dune: Spice Wars (Steam)

Holomento (Steam)

Prehistoric Kingdom (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Romans: Age of Caesar (Steam)

Sea of Craft (Steam)

Trigon: Space Story (Steam)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (Steam)

Conan Exiles (Epic Games Store)

Crawl (Steam)

Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Jupiter Hell (Steam)

As an additional update, GeForce Now memberships can be gifted as digital gift cards with two, three, and six-month options. Redeeming a gift card also allows a choice between an RTX 3080 membership or a Priority membership, depending on the customer’s preference.

To wrap things up, other miscellaneous features added in the 2.0.40 update allow members to easily discover new games to play in the app with the added Genre row at the bottom of the Games menu. Useful sorting options include the ability to see All Games available in specific regions and by device type, and multiple filters can help narrow down the list.

Users will also be able to use an improved Streaming Statistics Overlay that includes server-side rendering framerates. The overlay has three modes, Standard, Compact, and OFF. They can be toggled by using Ctrl+N. Additionally, members are able to complete the login process on play.geforcenow.com in the same browser tab.

GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and select Smart TVs.