GeForce NOW App Is Available Directly Through Select 2021 LG TVs

The first GeForce NOW app for smart TVs is available now on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models (the complete list of compatible televisions is due to be released soon).

The GeForce NOW app for LG TVs running webOS is in beta, which possibly explains why some limitations are currently in place. To begin with, it seems like the GeForce NOW app only allows up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, whereas the brand new RTX 3080 tier goes up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PC/Mac. If you've got a SHIELD TV, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service can now stream even in 4K HDR there.

GeForce NOW Adds Recipe for Disaster and Road Redemption

Audio is also limited to 2-channel stereo, and users may only use a keyboard and mouse to browse the app, not to play games. To do that, they'll be forced to use a gamepad like the NVIDIA SHIELD controller, the Xbox controllers, the PlayStation DualShock 4 or DualSense controllers, and the Logitech F310, F710, and Dual Action controllers.

This isn't the first partnership between LG and NVIDIA, as the former was the first TV manufacturer to introduce support for G-SYNC technology a couple of years ago.

Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company, said in a statement:

LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen. Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.

LG is now making good on its promise from CES 2021 when the TV manufacturer announced it would add cloud gaming apps like GeForce NOW and Google Stadia. The latter app hasn't materialized yet, though there's still some time left in 2021.