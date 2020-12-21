GeForce Hotfix Driver 490.97 Released by NVIDIA, Fixes HDR Black Levels and Stuttering in Marvel’s Avengers

A new GeForce hotfix driver was posted on Friday by NVIDIA. Since it may have been missed by most GeForce users (hotfix drivers are not pushed through GeForce Experience), here's how to download it:

Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver

Game Ready Driver 456.71 Is Out, Optimized for Black Ops Cold War Beta

Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver

You can find the changelog below. The most important issue resolved is arguably the one for HDR displays, as the new GeForce hotfix driver fixes the previously incorrect black levels when engaging High Dynamic Range mode. Additionally, this driver should fix the stuttering observed in Marvel's Avengers (which just got Kate Bishop added to the game, by the way), according to NVIDIA.