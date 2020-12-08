Kate Bishop is Officially Playable in Marvel’s Avengers Now

Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers just added its latest round of DLC in the form of a new mission called Operation: Taking AIM. This marks the official arrival of Kate Bishop, or what many will decidedly refer to as the "cooler" Hawkeye. The archer is bringing her skills to the team as part of the game's newest content drop, which means players can now suit up as Kate and take aim at baddies as soon as they boot up Marvel's Avengers.

But what exactly do you get as you add Kate to your team? You get to peek inside her as a character, as well as level her up, power up her gear, abilities, and try her out in combat. This also marks the beginning of more "Operations," which bring a slew of story content to Marvel's Avengers in an effort to expand upon its narrative.

This drop also marks the beginning of a series of as-yet-unannounced characters set to arrive in-game as part of a lengthy roadmap. There will be plenty more story missions coming forth a well, in addition to new cosmetics and ways to channel your inner Kate. First off, she gets her familiar purple outfit, which looks pretty sleek. The glasses really tie everything together.

If you've been looking for a few reasons to get back into Marvel's Avengers, this might very well be the best one for now. You don't even have to go next-gen to play as some of the biggest heroes in the known universe. Marvel's Avengers is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also in development. Jump in and save the world now with Kate and try out the new and improved versions later, should you feel you end up needing a bit more for the game.