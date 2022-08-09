Menu
GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.94 WHQL Brings RTX Optimizations for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Ule Lopez
Aug 9, 2022

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready driver is here. With it, we have the expected improvements that will be available for RTX users who will play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. It also brings several improvements for Madden NFL and the Super People Beta that starts on August 17. The driver update also brings support for 18 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming displays and 13 new Optimal Playable Settings for popular games.

So, let's start with the big one. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will have several optimizations made to it through the power of RTX ON. The game will let you experience Peter Parker's story enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, and upgraded ray-traced effects that run fastest on GeForce RTX. In addition to all of the above, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC also boasts numerous graphical and experiential enhancements to make full use of the PC’s capabilities, including:

  • NVIDIA HBAO+
  • Uncapped frame rates
  • Higher-resolution shadow maps
  • Increased levels of detail
  • Higher fidelity texture filtering
  • Additional quality levels for numerous options

Continuing on, the latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver also brings support for Madden NFL '23. Additionally, the driver will also bring support to the upcoming Battle Royale game Super People. This game in particular will enter its final beta period on August 17 and, thanks to the driver, will also support NVIDIA DLSS and even NVIDIA Reflex.

That's not all, the driver will also bring support for GeForce Experience's One-Click Optimization settings across 13 different titles. The new additions to One-Click Optimization are as follows:

  • Battle Teams 2
  • Captain of Industry
  • Dinkum
  • F1 22
  • Hell Pie
  • Lineage II
  • Nightmare Breaker
  • Post Scriptum
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Starship Troopers - Terran Command
  • STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
  • Stray
  • Warstride Challenges

Finally, support for 18 more G-SYNC compatible displays has also been added to the latest Game Ready Driver. This will allow the displays to deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother and more enjoyable. Here's a table with the Displays that received support through this update:

GeForce Game Ready Driver

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.94 WHQL is now available for download. All users have to do to acquire it is to download the update through NVIDIA GeForce Experience. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be available on PC come August 12.

