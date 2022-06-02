Madden NFL 23 Reveals PS5/XSX-Exclusive Features, Next-Gen Upgrade Tied to $100 Edition

Another year, another Madden, although it sounds like this year’s update will be more substantial than most. Madden NFL 23, which features the titular (and recently passed) coach on the cover for the first time in years, boasts the new FieldSense system that promises to deliver more realistic, adaptive animations and gameplay. EA is also promising some new features for the game’s Franchise and Career modes. FieldSense is exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game – last gen versions (including the PC) will have to do without. You can check out a trailer for Madden NFL 23, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on the new FieldSense system…

FieldSense creates the foundation for realistic gameplay that gives players new ways to control what happens everywhere on the field. Hit Everything - Hit Everything mechanics let players disrupt on defense and stop the offense in fresh ways. Animation branching tech enables next-gen Hit-Stick physics so players can dive into mid-air knockouts, smash the pile to assist teammates, blow up blockers, and force turnovers with stand-up tackles.

Skill-Based Passing - Take full control over every pass with new ways to drop the ball where only your receiver can catch it. This new mechanic also introduces a new accuracy reticle and passing meter to gauge every throw.

360° Cuts - Take advantage of the new freedom and fluidity ball carriers get anywhere on the field so you can hit the perfect gap, plant-and-go, or evade defenders.

WR vs DB Battles - New wide receiver release moves and defensive back counter press mechanics produce tight, important 1v1 battles in the secondary.

In addition to current and next-gen standard editions, EA is also offering the $100 “All-Madden Edition,” which is the only way to get a “dual entitlement” next-gen upgrade. If you buy the standard edition on Xbox One and PS4, there’s simply no upgrade path.

Madden NFL 23 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on August 19, although those who pre-order can get 3-day early access.