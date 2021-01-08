GeForce Driver 461.09 Adds a Host of Security Updates You’ll Want to Install

GeForce driver 461.09 was released yesterday by NVIDIA. It contains the fixes that were previously released in the hotfix driver a few weeks ago, as well as a host of security updates that prevent potential denial of service, escalation of privileges, data tampering, or information disclosure issues.

Below we've added a summary of the potential vulnerabilities addressed by NVIDIA with this GeForce driver release. For the full changelog, check out this PDF document.

NVIDIA GPU DISPLAY DRIVER

CVE IDs Description Base Score Vector CVE‑2021‑1051 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvlddmkm.sys ) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which an operation is performed which may lead to denial of service or escalation of privileges. 8.4 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:L/I:H/A:H CVE‑2021‑1052 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvlddmkm.sys ) handler for DxgkDdiEscape or IOCTL in which user-mode clients can access legacy privileged APIs, which may lead to denial of service, escalation of privileges, and information disclosure. 7.8 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H CVE‑2021‑1053 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvlddmkm.sys ) handler for DxgkDdiEscape or IOCTL in which improper validation of a user pointer may lead to denial of service. 6.6 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H CVE‑2021‑1054 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvlddmkm.sys ) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which the software does not perform or incorrectly performs an authorization check when an actor attempts to access a resource or perform an action, which may lead to denial of service. 6.5 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:N/I:N/A:H CVE‑2021‑1055 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvlddmkm.sys ) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which improper access control may lead to denial of service and information disclosure. 5.3 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L CVE‑2021‑1056 NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer ( nvidia.ko ) in which it does not completely honor operating system file system permissions to provide GPU device-level isolation, which may lead to denial of service or information disclosure. 5.3 AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L

NVIDIA VGPU SOFTWARE