GeForce Driver 461.09 Adds a Host of Security Updates You’ll Want to Install
GeForce driver 461.09 was released yesterday by NVIDIA. It contains the fixes that were previously released in the hotfix driver a few weeks ago, as well as a host of security updates that prevent potential denial of service, escalation of privileges, data tampering, or information disclosure issues.
Below we've added a summary of the potential vulnerabilities addressed by NVIDIA with this GeForce driver release. For the full changelog, check out this PDF document.
NVIDIA GPU DISPLAY DRIVER
|CVE IDs
|Description
|Base Score
|Vector
|CVE‑2021‑1051
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which an operation is performed which may lead to denial of service or escalation of privileges.
|8.4
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:L/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1052
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape or IOCTL in which user-mode clients can access legacy privileged APIs, which may lead to denial of service, escalation of privileges, and information disclosure.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1053
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows and Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape or IOCTL in which improper validation of a user pointer may lead to denial of service.
|6.6
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1054
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which the software does not perform or incorrectly performs an authorization check when an actor attempts to access a resource or perform an action, which may lead to denial of service.
|6.5
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:N/I:N/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1055
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape in which improper access control may lead to denial of service and information disclosure.
|5.3
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L
|CVE‑2021‑1056
|NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Linux contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (
nvidia.ko) in which it does not completely honor operating system file system permissions to provide GPU device-level isolation, which may lead to denial of service or information disclosure.
|5.3
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L
NVIDIA VGPU SOFTWARE
|CVE IDs
|Description
|Base Score
|Vector
|CVE‑2021‑1057
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin in which it allows guests to allocate some resources for which the guest is not authorized, which may lead to integrity and confidentiality loss, denial of service, or information disclosure.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1058
|NVIDIA vGPU software contains a vulnerability in the guest kernel mode driver and vGPU plugin, in which an input data size is not validated, which may lead to tampering of data or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1059
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which an input index is not validated, which may lead to integer overflow, which in turn may cause tampering of data, information disclosure, or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1060
|NVIDIA vGPU software contains a vulnerability in the guest kernel mode driver and vGPU plugin, in which an input index is not validated, which may lead to tampering of data or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1061
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which a race condition may cause the vGPU plugin to continue using a previously validated resource that has since changed, which may lead to denial of service or information disclosure.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1062
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which an input data length is not validated, which may lead to tampering of data or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1063
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which an input offset is not validated, which may lead to a buffer overread, which in turn may cause tampering of data, information disclosure, or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1064
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which it obtains a value from an untrusted source, converts this value to a pointer, and dereferences the resulting pointer, which may lead to information disclosure or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1065
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which input data is not validated, which may lead to tampering of data or denial of service.
|7.8
|AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
|CVE‑2021‑1066
|NVIDIA vGPU manager contains a vulnerability in the vGPU plugin, in which input data is not validated, which may lead to unexpected consumption of resources, which in turn may lead to denial of service.
|5.5
