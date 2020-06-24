NVIDIA has officially released its first DirectX 12 Ultimate Game Ready driver for all GeForce PC gamers. The driver is released two months after the initial outing for the developer community, bringing with it a range of new features, increased performance and several bug fixes.

NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL Driver Brings DirectX 12 Ultimate To GeForce PC Gamers

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 451.48 WHQL can be downloaded from NVIDIA's official GeForce webpage. The driver is one of the most important software module for NVIDIA's gaming graphics cards moving forward as it not only brings better support for existing features but adds upon various next-generation technologies that will be implemented in next-generation AAA titles in the coming months and years.

You can download the driver from the link provided below:

To name a few, the GeForce Game Ready driver adds support for:

DirectX 12 Ultimate API

Vulkan 1.2 API

Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling

CUDA 11.0

We have already seen some great performance improvements with the use of Mesh Shaders by an Xbox Developer who tested them on an Xbox Series X console & a PC powered with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Ray Tracing is definitely one of the key highlights for DirectX 12 Ultimate and also Vulkan API. In addition to Mesh Shaders, DirectX 12 Ultimate also adds support for DXR Tier 1.1, Sampler Feedback, VRS (Variable Rate Shading) and more.

One of the main highlights of today's update is the addition of hardware-accelerated scheduling feature for GPUs in Windows 10. According to Microsoft themselves, the GPU scheduling feature allows a graphics card to directly manage its video memory, which in turn significantly improves performance of the minimum and average FPS and thereby, reducing latency. It works regardless of the API used for games and applications such as DirectX, Vulkan and OpenGL.

Looking at the current GPU landscape, NVIDIA wasn't only the first to offer DirectX 12 Ultimate and Vulkan 1.2 API support to developers but also is the first to offer the same tier of support through drivers to its gaming segment. The competition on the other hand has yet to offer support for DX12 Ultimate and its respective features to its gaming segment.

Moving on, the driver also adds a range of new G-Sync compatible displays. A total of nine G-Sync Compatible monitors from AOC, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, LG and Samsung, the list of which you can see below:

AOC AG273F1G8R3 27” IPS 1920×1080 48-240Hz ASUS VG27AQL1A 27” IPS 2560×1440 48-144Hz Dell S2421HGF 24” TN 1920×1080 48-20%Hz Lenovo G24-10 24” IPS 1920×1080 48-144Hz LG 27GN950 27” IPS 3840×2160 48-144Hz LG 32GN50T/32GN500 27” IPS 1920×1080 60-165Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9 49” VA 5120×1440 60-240Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G7 27” VA 2560×1440 60-240Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G7 32” VA 2560×1440 80-240Hz

The drivers are supported by all graphics cards dating back to the Kepler GeForce 600 series. Lastly, you can see the change log for all the fixes and known issues within the latest drivers:

Fixed Issues

[Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing “GPU Water Simulation” and “Bokeh Filter” settings. [2994570]

[Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur. [200614095]

[Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering. [2997880]

 [Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering. [2997814]

[Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3009631]

[Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics. [2971312]

[G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if “Disable full screen optimizations” is selected. [2969897]

Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling. [200612966]

NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]

The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos. [3009602]

Known Issues