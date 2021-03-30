GeForce Driver 465.89 Is Optimized for Outriders, Adds Official Resizable BAR Support for RTX 30 Series

A new GeForce driver, version 465.89, has been released today by NVIDIA. It adds a lot of optimizations and features, starting with 'Game Ready' support for Outriders (due on April 1st with NVIDIA DLSS support), Evil Genius 2: World Domination, KINGDOM Hearts Series, DIRT 5's ray tracing update, and the addition of NVIDIA Reflex to Rainbow Six Siege.

On the latter, NVIDIA also provided a video demonstration of how latency is greatly decreased (up to 30%) in Ubisoft's tactical first-person shooter game after enabling the Reflex technology.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti Get Resizable BAR vBIOS Support From GALAX & Gainward

Perhaps the true highlight of GeForce driver 465.89 is, however, the official Resizable BAR support. This feature, built into the PCI Express specification, can increase performance by up to 12% in select games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, DIRT 5, F1 2020, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Godfall, Hitman 2, Hitman 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metro Exodus, Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs Legion. Now, owners of all GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards can activate it, provided that their motherboard also supports Resizable BAR.

Here's the procedure as detailed by NVIDIA:

Confirm you have a compatible CPU & CPU chipset Confirm you have a compatible motherboard Update your motherboard SBIOS, if required, by installing an update from the manufacturer. Then enable Resizable BAR support in your motherboard’s BIOS interface

Update to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver (version 465.89 WHQL at the time of writing, released March 30th, 2021), or a later version If you have a GeForce RTX 3060, you’re good to go. If you have a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, or 3090, then you may require an updated VBIOS If you have a Founders Edition graphics card from NVIDIA, get your VBIOS update tool directly from our website . If you have a custom partner card, get the update tool from their site (see list below) Verify Resizable BAR is enabled in the NVIDIA Control Panel (see instructions below)

Compatible AMD chipsets include AMD 400 Series (on motherboards with AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5xxx CPU support) and AMD 500 Series; compatible AMD CPUs include Ryzen 3, 5, 7, 9 from the 5000 Series. Conversely, compatible Intel chipsets include Z490, H470, B460, H410, and all the 11th gen chipsets; compatible CPUs include i3, i5, i7, i9 from the 10000 Series and i5, i7, i9 from the 11000 Series.

GeForce driver 465.89 introduces beta support for GeForce GPU passthrough on a Windows Virtual Machine (VM), which should be interesting for Linux users. Last but not least, the following five G-SYNC displays have been officially validated by NVIDIA: