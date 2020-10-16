Gears 5 & Gears Tactics Get New Xbox Series X Footage; 120 FPS Mode Runs As Well As It Does On A High-End PC

New Gears 5 and Gears Tactics Xbox Series X gameplay footage has been shared online, showing how the two games run on the soon to be released new console.

The new footage has been shared by Clubic on YouTube and it showcases some noticeable differences for both games.

Xbox Series X Temperature Test Confirms It Runs Cooler Than Xbox One X Running The Same Game

What the new Gears 5 and Gears Tactics videos cannot show at the moment are the games running at frame rates higher than 60 FPS, but it seems like the console will greatly deliver on this front as well. According to a new report from Ars Technica, Gears 5 on Xbox Series X runs great at 120 FPS as much as it does on a high-end PC which is very impressive, considering how little the new console costs compared to a powerful PC.

The versus matchmaking suite can go all the way to the system's 120fps maximum all while running at 4K resolution. I immediately booted my PC version of the game and created dummy lobbies in order to create like-for-like comparisons to show you how a $500 console's 120fps mode compares to the same thing on a $1,500+ PC: If you're struggling to notice any differences, you're not alone. What's crazier is, these crisp, detailed images full of handsome touches are appearing in isolation, as opposed to the dazzlingly smooth flipbook effect of running, somersaulting, and shotgunning at 120fps. Yet Xbox Series X doesn't sweat in rendering these frames at a blistering 8.33 millisecond threshold with barely any noticeable lurches in my hours of testing (and, again, with zero noticeable noise spewing out of the console at peak load).

Gears 5 and Gears Tactics are among the Xbox Series X optimized launch titles alongside several other high profile titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Forse Horizon, Sea of Thieves, and many others. The two games are currently available for PC and Xbox One.