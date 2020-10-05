Impressive New Xbox Series X Gameplay Videos in 4K/60FPS with HDR Show Various BC Titles, Including RDR2, Sekiro, AC: Odyssey, Quantum Break and More

Early Xbox Series X impressions from select media partners surfaced last week, touting the sheer speed of the console and the improvements that it brings for backwards compatible titles. While these games haven’t been optimized for the Xbox Series X just yet, the overall quality and performance of various titles have vastly improved.

“Backwards compatible titles also see significant reductions in in-game load times from the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD which powers the Xbox Velocity Architecture”, Microsoft wrote earlier this year.

More Surface Duo Build Quality Issues Surface Again, With Owners Now Reporting of the Plastic Frame Cracking

In addition to greatly reduced loading times and improved performance, Microsoft’s next-gen console also adds HDR support to original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles.

"The team was not content to just rely on the increased hardware performance to improve your playing experience. The team developed new platform level capabilities to ensure all of your games continue to get even better. In partnership with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X delivers a new, innovative HDR reconstruction technique which enables the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. As this technique is handled by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact to the game’s performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, well before the existence of HDR."

Following last week’s early previews, gameplay footage of backwards compatible games has now surfaced online, showing of current-gen titles as well as original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles running on Microsoft’s flagship console in 4K resolution at 60FPS with HDR enabled. Please note that no Xbox Series X-specific optimizations for these titles have been released yet and further improvements are to be expected for select titles. Check out the impressive-looking gameplay videos down below. The following games are included in the video:

Control (Xbox One), Destiny 2 (Xbox One), Monster Hunter World (Xbox One), Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox), Fusion Frenzy (Xbox), Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One), Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox 360), Crackdown 3 (Xbox One), AC: Odyssey (Xbox One), Hydro Thunder Hurricane (Xbox 360), Doom Eternal (Xbox One), Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360), Banjo Kazooie (Xbox 360), Quantum Break (Xbox One), Halo Anniversary (Xbox 360), RDR2 (Xbox One), Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One), Geometry Wars and Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One).

The Xbox Series X is launching alongside the Xbox Series S on November 10th.