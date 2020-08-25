Gamescom Opening Night to Feature 38 Games, Including Age of Empires 3, WoW: Shadowlands

By
2 hours ago
Submit
Gamescom Opening Night Live

This year’s all-digital Gamescom kicks off later this week, and once again the show will be proceeded by Gamescom Opening Night Live. Producer Geoff Keighley has been sharing some details about the show, and it sounds like it’s going to be a big one, running over two hours and featuring fresh looks at 38 games from 18 individual publishers.

So, what can we expect to see? Well, Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Fall Guys Season 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Little Nightmares 2, Spellbreak, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have all been confirmed to be part of the show in some capacity. The following hype trailer has also been released, which also includes games like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more, although they’re not all guaranteed to be a part of Opening Night Live.

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition Could Drop Very Soon

Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion UK Collector’s Editions Ditch Xbox Discs

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on August 24 at 8pm CEST/11am PT.

Products mentioned in this post

Destiny 2
Destiny 2
USD 13.95
 DOOM Eternal
DOOM Eternal
USD 27.99
 Mafia: Definitive Edition
Mafia: Definitive Edition
USD 29.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related