Gamescom Opening Night to Feature 38 Games, Including Age of Empires 3, WoW: Shadowlands

This year’s all-digital Gamescom kicks off later this week, and once again the show will be proceeded by Gamescom Opening Night Live. Producer Geoff Keighley has been sharing some details about the show, and it sounds like it’s going to be a big one, running over two hours and featuring fresh looks at 38 games from 18 individual publishers.

So, what can we expect to see? Well, Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Fall Guys Season 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Little Nightmares 2, Spellbreak, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have all been confirmed to be part of the show in some capacity. The following hype trailer has also been released, which also includes games like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more, although they’re not all guaranteed to be a part of Opening Night Live.

Rip and tear on Thursday! 👿👿 Don't miss the world premiere first look at THE ANCIENT GODS, PART ONE the campaign expansion to @DOOM Eternal from @idsoftware@gamescom #OpeningNightLive at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/PrlQIvcTBZ — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2020

Don't miss a world premiere new look at @CallofDuty Black Ops - Cold War. Live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/HciGWttPUX — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Guardians, get ready for Thursday!@DestinyTheGame presents an exclusive new look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light Watch it during @gamescom #OpeningNightLive 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/OI8IEyRLXl pic.twitter.com/UhhKoil5lO — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Prepare to enter the #Shadowlands. Afterlives, an original animated series, premieres this Thursday during #gamescom2020. pic.twitter.com/ETP1gcjCUs — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 24, 2020

Tune in to @Gamescom’s #OpeningNightLive for the next Mafia: Definitive Edition narrative trailer! Watch live 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/XQkWlS7Ejp pic.twitter.com/7kL7H6ozn8 — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) August 24, 2020

HARNESS THE MAGIC. Ready to defy the Vowkeepers and head to the Hollow Lands? Tune-in to @gamescom #OpeningNightLive three days from now for some electrifying #Spellbreak announcements. Mark your calendars for Thursday August 27 @ 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 8 PM CEST! pic.twitter.com/jvn4bA7ujZ — Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) August 24, 2020

Thursday, don't miss the world premieres of Afterlives, a original @warcraft animated series from @blizzard_ent during @gamescom #OpeningNightLive. Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/ZbeT3Ab1LT — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Thursday, @EAstarwars Squadrons will present a world premiere new look at the game as part of @gamescom #OpeningNightLive. Tune in at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NnadTE7Yij — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Tune in to #gamescom2020 #OpeningNightLive on Thursday for world premiere story trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Coming to @OculusGaming this Holiday. I've seen the trailer, game looks really good - more @Respawn magic from @VinceZampella @phirschmann and team. pic.twitter.com/nQ4Rw9kg5a — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

Last year we revealed @littlenights at @gamescom Opening Night Live. This year, don't miss the world gameplay premiere of Little Nightmares II during the show! Watch Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11am PT at https://t.co/eKZJDgsKJf pic.twitter.com/hKnyxSqhRA — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

📆 August 27th, 8 PM CEST / 2PM ET / 11 AM PT - https://t.co/khU8xs5gvv pic.twitter.com/6GD48kmhd3 — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) August 25, 2020

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5 Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on August 24 at 8pm CEST/11am PT.