NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocked To 3.45 GHz On LN2 By GALAX OC Team, Shatters Five World Records

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 12, 2022, 08:37 AM EDT

NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and the GALAX OC team has already pushed it to its limits!

GALAX Brazil OC Team Pushes The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 To A Monster 3.45 GHz LN2 OC, Breaks Five World Records

The GALAX Brazil OC team and leader of TecLab, Ronaldo Buassali, shared with us some absolutely monstrous overclocks that he achieved last night on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The graphics card for choice here was the GALAX RTX 4090 SG which features a super compact PCB and is equipped with an 18+4 (GPU/VRAM) design.

Ronaldo explains that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is great for regular overclocking and even out of the box, it can reach 3075 MHz and 15000 MHz on the memory with ease on its air cooling setup. This is absolutely true as we managed to overclock our custom models up to 3150 MHz and pushed the memory past 15000 MHz with relative ease (once the power limit and voltage control are raised to the max).

But since this is an extreme overclocking setup we are talking about, Ronaldo and his team over at TecLab made some custom modifications on the PCB which include changes to the voltages via the Trimmer Potentiometer (trimpots to change voltages).

The card also had its power limit controller removed entirely and they also added consumer readers for switching frequencies and better PCB insulation. There were a few hurdles in the overclocking process as there were natural BIOS limitations that were hard to overcome and the card doesn't seem to like temperatures below sub-zero (-110 to -100C).

One crucial piece of information shared by Ronaldo about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is that it is very sensitive to voltage and simply changing the voltage from 1.10V to 1.15V can result in a huge difference in performance. With these higher voltages, TecLab / GALAX OC team was able to hit an overclocked frequency of up to 3.45 GHz however the clock frequency is the only feat achievable as the performance isn't that great with such high clocks and the card did lose out some performance in the process.

So a lower clock speed of 3270-3375 MHz was used for breaking world records in five benchmarks which are listed below:

3DMark Ultra:
Score 27995 GeForce RTX 4090
Graphics Score 28 553
Physics Score 44 329

Combined Score 16 475

GPU 3.300 MHz
Memory clock 1498 MHz 
3DMark Port Royal:
29 304 GeForce RTX 4090
Graphics Score29 304
GPU 3.270 MHz
Memory clock 1.515 MHz
3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphic Score:
Graphics Score 21949
GPU 3.270 MHz
Memory clock 1.498 MHz
Official from the league HWBOT, the 2 versions Unigine Superposition 8K and 1080P Extreme:
Superposition 1080p Extreme:
Score 24852
Memory clock: 11929 MHz
Core clock:3375 MHz
Score 17194
Unigine Superposition 8K
GPU Core clock 3360 Mhz
Memory clock:12029 MHz
It's absolutely awesome to see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card being pushed to its limit and this is just the start. With more OC-focused variants such as GALAX's HOF which is said to come with dual 16-pin connectors and an XOC BIOS over 1000 Watts, we can see even higher numbers & better stability. Congrats to Ronaldo and his team over at GALAX & TecLab for this feat

