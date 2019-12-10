Game Ready Driver 441.66 Adds Optimizations for MechWarrior 5 and Detroit: Become Human

NVIDIA has released a new Game Ready driver (version 441.66) for its GeForce graphics cards today. This driver, available as usual either through GeForce Experience or NVIDIA's official website, delivers optimizations for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (out today) and Detroit: Become Human (out on Thursday, December 12th). Both titles are only available through the Epic Games store for now.

As usual, NVIDIA also took the opportunity to add validation for two new G-SYNC Compatible displays, the MSI MAG251RX and ViewSonic XG270 (available now on Amazon for $429.99 in its 1080P@240Hz version). These last additions bring the grand total of G-SYNC Compatible displays to over 60 since the program was announced at CES 2019.

Lastly, Game Ready driver 441.66 also fixes quite a few annoying issues as mentioned in the release notes.

Fixed Issues in Game Ready Driver 441.66 Release [Resolve]: The application may crash during timeline playback when using Blackmagic RAW CODEC media. [2753421]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]

[Fallout 76][G-SYNC]: The game frame rate drops with G-SYNC enabled. [200466962]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: There is no 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound option in the Windows Sound Properties.[2752540]

[GeForce GTX 1060 6GB][NVIDIA Control Panel]:The NVIDIA Control Panel reports an

incorrect GPU framebuffer size.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is also getting raytracing and NVIDIA DLSS support at some point in the near future. Check out our full interview with Alexander Garden from Piranha Games, posted earlier this week.

As for Detroit: Become Human, the game was originally released by Quantic Dream on PlayStation 4 last year. Kai enjoyed it a lot, as you may read in his review.

Detroit: Become Human doesn’t establish a new form of narrative away from the storytelling that Quantic Dream has become known for. Instead, Detroit refines it with a narrative that takes three different ideologies of android servitude to create one cohesive narrative story. While repeated playthroughs can reveal the programming beneath the surface and the failed promise of free will, even taking a single playthrough to create your own story makes Detroit: Become Human a worthy PlayStation 4 exclusive if but for one single night in Detroit.

