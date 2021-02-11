Game of Thrones Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Cast as Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us Series

Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be portraying Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us TV show.

As reported by various media outlets, Pedro ‘Oberyn Martell’ Pascal, also known for his role in Disney’s The Mandolorian, will be taking on the role of main protagonist Joel Miller. The news was confirmed through Twitter by creative director and writer, Joel Druckmann.

Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

The announcement of the ‘Red Viper’ as Joel followed shortly after the news that Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey, known for her role as Lyanna Mormont, will be portraying Joel’s second-half, Ellie.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series was officially announced last year. Written and executive produced by Druckmann alongside Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, the series will cover the events of the original The Last of Us, and possibly, some events from last year’s sequel.

