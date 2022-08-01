Fans Are “Going to Love” HBO’s The Last Of Us, Ellie Actress Bella Ramsey Promises; It Honors the Game

Fans are going to love HBO’s The Last of US TV show adaption, according to the actress portraying Ellie, Bella Ramsey.

As expected, fans are quite critical about live adaptions of video games, and this most certainly applies to HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us TV show featuring Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey and actor Pedro Pascal. In a new interview with outlet Sheknows, however, the actress, who successfully played Lyanna Mormont, assured fans that they don’t need to worry as the show is very respectful to the game.

“I think people are going to love [the adaptation]”, Ramsey said. “I know there were people worried about it, of course. When something is so precious to you as a viewer — as a gamer — of course you’re going to be worried about the adaptation.”

She added that the show actually honors the game while bringing new life to the franchise by exploring different directions.

“But honestly, I think people are going to love it. It very much follows the emotional beats of the game, and it’s very respectful of the game and honors the game," she said. "But [the live-action series adaptation] brings a new life into it. It explores different avenues that weren’t explored so much in the game. I do think people are going to love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun to make, such an experience. I hope that [audiences] feel that experience too when they come on the adventure with us.”

As covered last month, The Last of Us series is expected to air in early 2023. The show features Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Mandalorian) as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Troy Baker as an unknown character, and various others. The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the music for the show.