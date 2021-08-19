Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition is What Luxury Smells Like

Samsung has been collaborating with Thom Browne for some time now, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also the one to get the same treatment and let me tell you, at a whopping $3,449, this is one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 that you can buy. Of course, for the price, you are not just getting the phone, but an entirely customized experience that is definitely something that you should be looking forward to.

At $3,449, The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Thom Browne Edition Comes with Everything You Would Need for a Modern Smartphone.

For starters, if you decided to dish the money on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne edition, you are going to get the device with a matching case, Galaxy Watch 4 LTE, Galaxy Buds 2, S Pen Pro, a 25-watt fast charger, a Wireless Charger Trio, and yes, all of the devices that are in the box get the same Thom Browne treatment, so you are getting the consistency across the board.

If you are interested in checking out the experience but do not want to pay for it, the phone has been unboxed on a video by Danny Winget on YouTube; you can check out the video below for yourself and find yourself in the same awe as I did.

The variant you are getting here is the top-spec 512GB variant here. All the devices follow the signature Thom Browne color scheme with a tri-colored stripe. Honestly, after going through the video, I am surprised by the attention to detail. This special edition does not feel like a quick way to make some money, especially when you look at how consistent everything is with each other. It looks like it has been carefully designed and put together.

Of course, at a staggering $3,449, this Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not something everyone will buy. Still, when you start adding up the prices of everything that you are getting in the device, on top of the marketing and other costs, it makes sense why Samsung is charging this much.