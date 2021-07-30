S Pen Pro Specifications Leak Closer to the Launch

Canceling the Galaxy Note 21 for this year and launching the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support was a gamble for Samsung that paid off, and while it is not a full integration, it still is a nice thing to see. With that said, the standard S Pen that you can buy for your Galaxy S21 Ultra does not support Bluetooth LE connectivity, and this means that it lacks some of the features compared to the older renditions of the S Pen. Samsung did announce the S Pen Pro that would solve that issue and have a larger body. However, they did not reveal the full feature set or the specifications, for that matter.

The S Pen Pro Could be the Stylus We Have Been Waiting For

According to a tip from Chun, we now have some information on the S Pen Pro and what it will be bringing to the table.

The S Pen Pro that should be going official soon will feature a 0.7mm tip, and it will be able to sense 4,096 levels of pressure. It can also be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 without damaging the screen, and it also has a USB Type-C port for charging. Additionally, users will be able to magnetically attach it to some of the cases of compatible devices, and the tip suggests that the S Pen Pro will cost £70 in the UK, at least.

Samsung has already talked about how there will be a special S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, we are not sure how it is going to be different than the Pro variant. We should be able to get more information on this new pen at the Galaxy Unpacked on August 11, 2021.

Samsung has already confirmed that they are not launching any Galaxy Note device this year; if you are looking for a phone with good specs and S Pen compatibility, getting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra would make more sense. People are signing a petition to urge Samsung to release the Galaxy Note 22 next year instead of focusing on the Galaxy S22 series, but we are not sure how that will play out.