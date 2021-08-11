Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Running Wear OS 3 With a Plethora of Health Sensors

Samsung has a lot on its table today, announcing its next-in-line flagship smartphones with new internals and a boatload of other additions, Today, Wear OS 3 is officially making its debut with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series. There are two variants of the smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While the smartwatches bring forth major forward-facing features to the platform, we are still excited to see what Wear OS 3 has in store for users. Scroll down to read more details on the announcement.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Offers Similar Design But Packs a Boatload of New Health Sensors

The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is the sportier version of the duo while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings the rotating bezel design with the powerful specification. The overall design aspect of the smartwatches has not deviated afar compared to previous iterations. The rotating bezel acts as a navigation tool alongside touch inputs. In addition, there are two buttons on the sides which serve to wale the screen and going back or setting it as an app shortcut.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Now Official with Powerful Hardware and Beautiful Design

While the overall design is pretty similar to the previous models, Samsung does bring new health-related sensors. For instance, the "BioActive" sensor conjoins different sensors like the Optical Heart rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor into one This allows Samsung to save internal space. This will allow a user to track their blood oxygen levels and heart rate, take ECG and monitor blood pressure. The company also introduced a new Body Composition feature that can measure skeletal muscle mass.

Developing ...