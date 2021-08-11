Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Now Official: ANC, 20H Battery, Dynamic 2-Way Speakers, More

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are now official and they are packed with great new features including a "machine learning based solution."

Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung really outdid itself this year, as usual, with the announcement of new products, including the new Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. But in that noise they slipped in something which will appeal to a lot of people invested in the Samsung ecosystem - Galaxy Buds 2.

Though Samsung has not gone into too much details regarding the Buds 2, but instead has shared an extremely cool looking infograph that makes everything so easy to understand what potential buyers and upgraders will be dealing with:

As you can see, there's a lot to like here, including the four color options - Graphite, White, Oliver and Lavender. There's active noise cancelling here to block out the outside noise and you have three levels to choose from if you want to focus deeply on something.

On the battery front, Samsung is promising up to 20 hours of playback with active noise cancelling turned on. That number hits the 29 hour mark if you turn off ANC. This battery life is when you take the charging case into account otherwise you'll be seeing up to 7.5 hours of listening time per charge from the buds alone.

If you manage to drain the battery completely, you can top up using wireless charging. A 5-minute charge will offer up to 60 minutes of listening time, when paired with a compatible Qi charger, of course.

Samsung also packed something new here which it is calling dynamic 2-way speakers for better clarity when using different modes. And, Samsung is also machine learning to clear up voices for better audibility. Even if you are in a noise environment, those microphones will do the heavy-lifting to clear out the voice from the background noise.

Rest is pretty much standard for true wireless earphones from Samsung. These are made for the Samsung ecosystem, therefore you get smart switching between devices, easy pairing and more.

Last but not the least, Samsung is going to sell these for just $149.99, which is super competitive compared to something like the AirPods.