Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Are Creating Issues for Samsung

We are all aware that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been received well across the board. They have sold better than some of the best phones by Samsung or in the Android market, and despite crossing a milestone for Samsung, both of these devices are still in demand, and as it turns out, this is creating a problem for Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Have a Higher Demand Than Samsung Can Keep Up With

According to a report from within the industry, Samsung fails to raise the supply to match the demand. Given the size and the history of the company, it is not suitable as Samsung aims to deliver these phones to the mainstream market.

There are a lot of reasons behind this. For starters, the global chip shortage has hurt Samsung's ability to increase the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy F Flip3. This is why Samsung did not launch a Galaxy Note this year and eventually canceled the device, either. The chip shortage has also hurt Samsung's ability to release the Galaxy S21 FE, and the fate of that device still hangs in the balance.

It is impressive how Samsung managed to sell over 1 million Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the home market. At the moment, supply is at a point where customers have to wait over a month to get their hands on the phones, and some retailers in Korea are not able to sell the devices because there is no inventory either.

We cannot entirely blame Samsung for everything that is happening, either. The global chip shortage has messed up the situation more than we thought and, therefore, is a massive reason behind such delays.

Have you ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Z Flip 3 for yourself? Let us know how your experience with the phone has been so far.