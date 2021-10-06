Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Just Made History

We all know about the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 ended up being a lot more popular than some might think, and well, Samsung has now confirmed that both foldable devices combined have collectively sold over 1 million units.

Although Samsung did not reveal how many individual Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were sold. The report does say that 70% are accounted for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, considering the Flip 3 is a more affordable device.

Samsung Rides the Success Wave As the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cross 1 Million Units Sold

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also appeared to be more popular among the youngsters as 54% of the units sold were taken by the younger demographic. Samsung should be credited for marketing their Flip 3 as a lifestyle product, which played a considerable part.

Over 270,000 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units were activated within a day of the launch. As a result, Samsung had to extend the date for activations as well. It is clear that the devices were a massive hit in South Korea, and Samsung wants to keep using that momentum as these devices have made history by being the best-selling foldable devices in the home country.

The South Korean firm has also introduced new trade-in programs to help people trade in their old devices for brand new Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices. The programs will last through October 31st, giving Samsung plenty of time to rack up even more units.

Currently, Samsung has not revealed how many Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units have been sold globally. Still, you can expect the numbers to be better, considering how there is no competition for these devices anywhere in the world.

Have you picked up the new foldable phones from Samsung? Let us know how your experience has been.