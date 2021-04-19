Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are Both Going to Have IP Rating

Although the market for foldable devices is slowly but surely growing, the one concern that is still there is durability for many people. Granted, the Galaxy Z Flip brought Samsung's take on Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and offered a better hinge. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was built upon the same formula and offered some more refinements, but the one thing missing from the foldable devices so far is a proper IP rating. However, the latest tip suggests that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship with an official IP rating, which is only going to make these phones a better case for anyone looking for improved durability.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Could Be the Most Durable Foldable Devices

The report reveals that both of the upcoming foldable devices from Samsung will feature IP ratings, but it is important to know that we are not sure what the rating will be. It might not be possible to give these phones the same IP68 rating that the Galaxy S21 series ship with, but anything close to that would be more than welcomed.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Only Feature a Snapdragon Chip – Exynos SoC With AMD GPU out of the Question, According to Tipster

Why? If you are spending almost $2,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it is better that you have a device that will be at least more durable than normal.

For those wondering, Samsung is set to unveil both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 later this year; a report has suggested that the reveal might happen in July, with sales happening around the same time. Still, at the moment, we are not sure about how credible the source is.

There are also reports about how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be supporting S-Pen but will not have any slot for the S-Pen; this will be done to preserve the IP rating because adding an S-Pen slot will allow for another point of entry for the water or the dust to get in.

We are not sure about the future of these foldable devices at the moment but will keep you posted as more news come in.