Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Come in Eight Different Color Variants

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in July later this year, and the latest tip that we have suggests that the company is planning on bringing one of two foldable devices in a heap of color options. The recent rumor coming out of South Korea suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have at least eight color options.

Samsung Going All Out with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Color Options on Release

The tip suggests that the phone will be available in black, white, dark blue, light purple, green, matte grey, beige, and violet/dark pink color. In addition to that, the device is also going to be available in 256GB as the base variant, but you will be able to buy higher-end variants, too. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to launch simultaneously, but there are no details given as far as the colors are concerned.

As far as these color options are concerned, we are not sure if all of them will go to retail or Samsung will have some special conditions. For those who do not remember, the Galaxy S21 Ultra had a few colors limited to the Samsung Store, so it will not be surprising if the same is the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Whatever the case might be, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch this July along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will be joined by a foldable tablet that might be unveiled along with the two new foldable devices or some at some other point later this year.

Whatever the case might be, I am certainly looking forward to seeing how Samsung releases these new colors. It finally looks like that the company is branching out in offering more color options with their higher-end devices, too.